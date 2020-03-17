GREAT FALLS - For so many people schools act as safe spaces, food providers and shelter from the outside world.
Now with the school closed due to the growing coronavirus outbreak, several families across Montana are now struggling to provide enough meals for everyone in the household.
Not only has great falls public schools stepped up to get food to families but a local cafe has as well?
starting this week any family in need can come to the Double-Barrel Cafe or any of the Great Falls Public Schools locations to get a sack lunch for their kids in need.
This announcement came just days after Governor Bullock announced a two week shut down for all Montana schools.
Knowing how hard life can be sometimes the owners of the cafe wanted to do their part to make life a little easier for families in the community.
“The city is in an uproar you know a lot of uncertainty, a lot of unknowns you know life throws you things you never know and we want to be a bright spot in that God has given us so much and we just want to help the people he has placed around us,” said Lucas Cyr, One of the Owners Double Barrel Cafe
If your family needs food during these hard times you can find a full list of food pick up locations from Great Falls Public Schools here or go to the Double-Barrel Cafe.