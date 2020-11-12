CASCADE COUNTY - First responders often work around the clock in keeping Montanan families safe during the holidays. With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, a couple of Great Falls food trucks are showing appreciation for their service.
Spices N Spurs and Nourish are working with Harvest Craft Kitchen in bringing festive meals to as many crews as possible. Together, they’re reaching out to the public and groups around town, coordinating community orders for health and emergency workers who can’t join their families on Turkey Day.
“We’re not limiting just to hospitals, police officers and fire departments. It’s any care,” said Cassie Campbell with Spices N Spurs, who includes nursing home workers in her list of possible deliveries.
After facing fatigue from an increase in COVID-19 related medical calls this month, Great Falls Emergency Services says the program allows them to catch their breath.
“It gives everybody here a bit of a break from having to worry about making something or cooking, and the meals provided. It’s an extremely generous and thoughtful gift,” said GFES General Manager Justin Grohs.
After hearing from family and friends who work in the field, both Campbell and Nourish Food Truck Owner Lyndsay Gutierrez said they want to give agencies like GFES a well-earned break through this program.
“Even on a normal day, they’re lucky to get to eat at all, let alone have a nice Thanksgiving meal. Most of them end up rearranging or dismissing it,” said Gutierrez. “And so we thought it’d be really fun to have something where they could do that together.”
With some businesses like Real Estate Agent Adam Monroe ready to match sponsored meals in donations, Campbell tells Montana Right Now they aim on serving at least a few hundred across Cascade County.”
“My thought process is if we can get 500 first responder meals out, that would be a dream come true,” she said.
They’re looking for volunteers who can help while socially distanced, depending on how many orders they get by Nov 21. You can visit their official website for more information on making orders or getting involved.