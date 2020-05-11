Foothills Community Christian School plans for 2020 graduation ceremony

GREAT FALLS- As graduation approaches, Christian schools around Great Falls are finalizing their plans for graduation, and for one high school, their ceremony plans only call for a couple of changes.
Foothills Community Christian school decided to change its graduation ceremony location to the Central Assembly of God church.
The church holds up to 900 people which will allow for family members, faculty and staff, and other guests to attend.
Because the 2020 graduating class is only 5 students, this made the process a little easier.
David Culpepper, principal of Foothills, says when it came to making a final decision, he wanted to honor these seniors in the best way possible.
Culpepper says, “It’s very important to the board and to me and pretty much the families that our seniors do not get the short end of the stick, so to speak. That they would actually be honored and recognized and celebrated like any senior class should.”
Hand sanitizer stations will be available and the church janitorial staff will sanitize the church before the ceremony begins.
Foothills is also working with the Central Assembly of God to make sure social distancing is in place during the ceremony.
Graduation Date: May 22, 2020 6:00 p.m.