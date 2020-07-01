GREAT FALLS - Foothill Christian Community School is opening up a fireworks stand in Great Falls in partnership with Black Cat Fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday.
The Foothills Fireworks Stand is located at 2001 10th Ave South in the CVS Pharmacy lot, and they are open Thursday, July 2 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday, July 3 from 8 a.m. to midnight and Saturday, July 4 from 8 a.m. to midnight.
Foothills says in their release they are donating a portion of sales to the school. They also add they will post promotional offers to their Facebook page throughout the week.
Foothills is looking to hire volunteers to work the stand for two-hour shifts.