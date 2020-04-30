GREAT FALLS - Foothills Community Christian School's Board of Directors say they are continuing distance learning for all grades through the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Foothills says in a release they have been teaching their students through distance learning since March 18 while keeping the regular grading scales and rubrics. The school is still offering students elective courses such as art and music on top of their everyday schoolwork.
Distance learning will continue until Friday, May 22.
Foothills says they are still holding the graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 at the Central Assembly of God church on May 22 at 6 p.m. with seating appropriately spread out to follow social distancing guidelines. More information on attending will be accessible through Foothills' website and social media pages by the middle of may, Foothills says.
Families will receive more information on accommodation plans for helping students in the at-risk population and more details on end-of-the-year activities in the days ahead.