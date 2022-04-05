The following is a press release from Foothills Community Christian School:
GREAT FALLS, MT – Foothills Community Christian School is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year and has previously released plans and general designs for an athletic facility and soccer field to be located at 3500 Flood Road. The school will have the new soccer field ready for use in time for the fall 2022 soccer season.
On Saturday evening, as part of their annual Spring Banquet Fundraising event, Foothills announced a $500,000 gift from the Gianforte Family Foundation to formally launch the fundraising effort for an estimated $6 million facility. The gift is intended as a challenge gift to inspire others to partner with Foothills to construct the 16,000 athletic facility that will benefit not only the school’s programs but will be available for a variety of community groups and organizations upon its completion. The school hopes the project will be completed at some time in 2024 but funding and the availability of supplies will be factors in the timeline.
FCCS Head of School, Mr. David Culpepper, shared “It is through the financial investment and prayers of God’s people and institutions that the lives of children are impacted for Christ. The Gianforte Foundation donation will help inspire and challenge others to donate tomorrow.”
The Gianforte Family Foundation supports organizations that equip others to improve their lives and create lasting, sustainable change. Since 2004, the Foundation has given more than $97 million to initiatives aligning with their vision, including Montana programs that enhance education, entrepreneurship, and job creation.
Foothills hosted its Spring Banquet, “BOLD” on Saturday with guest speaker, Kayleigh McEnany. The launch of this fundraising campaign and the Gianforte Family Foundation’s gift was announced to an audience of nearly 1100.
