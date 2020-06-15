GREAT FALLS - A local Ford dealership here in great falls is offering free oil changes and tire rotations for essential workers on top of several different services.
To claim your benefit for being an essential worker, you can complete a three-step process on ford's website.
I spoke with the vice president of bison ford here in town who is incredibly excited to offer this to the Great Falls area.
"I think it is incredible there has already been 170 people that have signed up for free oil changes we have to tell the end of the month I would love to see over a thousand people take advantage of this,” said Whitney Olson, Vice President, Bison Ford
Now sign up for this special offer lasts until the end of the month but you can redeem your points whenever so you don’t have to feel like you are locked into an appointment.
That's not the only company-wide campaign happening.
G-M has extended its preexisting first responder discount to include health care professionals through June 30th.
Through July 6th, Honda is offering $500-dollars towards Honda models from 2019 or later.
Adidas is giving a 40-percent discount to medical professionals and first responders, Nike is giving 20-percent off.
When it comes to food, Krispy Kreme, McDonald’s, and Starbucks are all offering discounts to first responders and health care workers as well.