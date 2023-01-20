Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From Midnight Saturday Night to 6 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible and tire chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider alternate plans. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&