GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The former Roosevelt Elementary School in Great Falls has been purchased by Alluvion Health.
Alluvion says it plans to offer a pediatric clinic, autism spectrum services, and employer-sponsored childcare on the ground floor of the location as a part of their first phase.
Phase two would bring up to 16 single family housing units on the top two floors, separate from the other services.
Roosevelt has been unused since 2021 after being replaced by Giant Springs Elementary School, and was used during remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The acquisition of the former Roosevelt School will allow Alluvion to expand our services into children and family services - a focus of healthcare with significant demonstrated need in the Great Falls region," says Kate Nessan, Strategic Partnership Director at Alluvion Health. "Alluvion Health is committed to whole-person, whole-life care, and these services will allow us to address needs that are currently unmet while greatly improving the lives of individuals and families in and around the Great Falls region."
Design and architectural work is planned to start in the spring of 2023, with construction slated to begin in the Fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.