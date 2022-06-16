HILLSBORO, Ore. - Keith Eakland, a McDonald's employee is being recognized for all he does for customers and the company.
It's all a part of McDonald's 'Thank You Crew' program aimed at supporting the people behind the golden arches who make customers day.
Eakland has worked for McDonald's for 37 years, 34 of which he spent in the Electric City.
And in those 37 years, he's only called out of work once for a major surgical procedure.
For his years of dedication, he received season tickets to Oregon's minor league baseball team - the Hillsboro Hops and will throw the first pitch at the upcoming game on June 24.
“We are so proud of Keith and his accomplishments as a dedicated employee of 37 years. While Keith is greatly missed by our organization and customers, we couldn’t be happier that he has found success with another McFamily in Oregon. Keith has made a large impact in the Great Falls community and leads by example through his dedication and commitment to his valued colleagues and customers. We wish Keith all the best and hope to see him back in Great Falls soon.” Bill Himmelberg, McDonald’s owner operator in Great Falls.
If you want to nominate an employee for their dedication and hard work, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.