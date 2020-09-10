GREAT FALLS- Former Indian Health Services doctor, Dr. Arnold Scott Devous, has pleaded guilty to federal medical officer with conflict of interest.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, in court documents filed in the case, the prosecution said Devous used his position to prescribe Farxiga, a type 2 diabetes medication.
At the time, Devous was a medical officer for the Indian Health Services in Browning and in charge of its diabetes program.
The release says Farxiga was not on the IHS formulary and could not be obtained at the facility.
From December 2015 until June 2016, Devous solicited multiple pharmacies in Montana to fill expensive prescriptions of Farxiga in exchange for Devous receiving a "cut" of the profits and kickbacks.
Government personnel are prohibited from engaging in these types of relationships.
A pharmacy agreed to Devous’ terms, and the amount of money paid to the doctor totaled $45,540.
The DOJ says Devous first hid the kickbacks by sending the money to his wife, and then he used a prospective business associate, neither of which were legal.
Devous admitted in an interview that his wife received the money, and also admitted he never informed his superiors of the outside income as required by law.
Devous faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.