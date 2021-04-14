GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A former Malmstrom Air Force Base airman pleaded guilty in court Wednesday, for the killing of another serviceman in Feb. 2020.
Changing his plea, Christopher Dominic Contardo, 26, is charged with negligent homicide for fatally shooting Tristan Carlson during a party in the early morning hours of Feb. 2, 2020, according to Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki.
Racki said the plea agreement came after an all-day mediation session with Carlson’s family present. Racki told District Judge John Parker that the family got a chance to confront Contardo, which was “one of the reasons for a successful mediation.”
According to the plea agreement, a six-year commitment to the Montana Department of Corrections with six years suspended and a 150-day commitment to the Great Falls Pre-Release Center is recommended.
If the judge accepts the recommended sentence, Racki said Contardo would have to purchase a $100 savings bond for Carlson’s juvenile daughter every year on the anniversary of her father’s death until his suspended sentence is complete.
Contardo would also have to complete 80 hours of community service per year to an approved veterans group.
If the judge has agreed to the deal when the sentencing hearing is done, Racki said Contardo will start serving his time at the pre release center in Great Falls.
Part of the deal also specifies that Contardo is not allowed to intake drugs or alcohol while he is serving his sentence.
During the hearing, defense attorney Nathan Hoines established the facts of the case as follows:
At the time of the shooting, Contardo and Carlson were allegedly good friends.
It is reported that Contardo was hosting a party on Feb. 1, 2020, that extended into Feb. 2. On that morning, Contardo, Carlson and another individual were in a bedroom in the residence.
At the time, both Contardo and Carlson had allegedly been drinking. As the two were “messing around” with a 9mm handgun, it discharged while Contardo was holding it, killing Carlson.
A partygoer immediately called 911, and it is reported Contardo attempted CPR on Carlson.
As a former member of the military police, Contardo admitted he had firearms training and that shooting Carlson was a result of negligence.
Parker ordered a pre-sentence investigation, which should be complete within three weeks. Contardo will then be sentenced.
Contardo remains out on bond until the sentencing.