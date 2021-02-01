GREAT FALLS- The Government Accountability Office says 3.3 million college students qualify for SNAP benefits, but more than 50% don't participate.
That's because other studies show there is a social stigma with nutritional assistance use.
To combat that, recent studies have shown that colleges around the nation have been adding food pantries to campuses.
David Mariani Jr. is the Montana Campus Compact AmeriCorps Leader and a former student at Great Falls College MSU and is working to let students know they have a food pantry.
"We have a very simple set up. We've got students who are food insecure here on campus and we try to make it easy for them to get what they need for the day or for the week"
Life, school, and food is expensive which is why David says the pantry is open to everyone.
"If you need, you need," said Mariani.
David has been working on revamping the food pantry at GFC-MSU since September with reorganization and no restrictions for students.
"My philosophy when it comes to the pantry usage is that I provide my services no strings attached... We want you to succeed and that starts with getting the help that you need," said Mariani.
Wondering where your next meal will come from can be stressful. And the CDC says without proper nutrition, your grades can suffer.
"We want everyone to feel comfortable with finding the resources they need in order to succeed. Not just in school but in life," said Mariani.
GFC-MSU has students of all walks of life. So, the pantry is more than just food. They have personal care products, baby food, and diapers.
David is trying to register every student for the pantry.
"If everyone is utilizing the pantry, then no one is going to be singled out, no one is going to be ashamed to come down," said Mariani.
David wants to make sure the pantry is accessible to everyone. So he set up an online ordering system. You can also call him at 406-771-4302 or email him at mariani@mtcompact.org or foodpantry@gfcmsu.edu for more information.
The pantry is open Monday through Friday in Room B104