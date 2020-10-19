Another big name visit backed Montana's Republican candidates Monday. Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley made her final stop in Montana this afternoon to share a special message to voters.
Haley served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under President Trump from 2017 to 2018. She's the first Indian American to serve on the Presidential Cabinet in US history. Before that she served as South Carolina's first female Governor and the first person of Asian descent to become a Governor in the United States.
On Monday Haley discussed foreign affairs, tax cuts, the environment, and the global pandemic today, all while expressing how important this election is on a national level. She ultimately stood by Greg Gianforte’s side backing Senator Steve Daines’ run for Senate.
“If the people of Montana want strong foreign policy, a conservative supreme court, law and order, tax cuts where real Montana families can feel it in their pockets, they have to go with Steve Daines.”
She says all eyes are on Montana’s tight Senate race between Steve Daines and Governor Bullock. Haley believes there’s more than just the future of Montana on the line.
“It's the 51st vote. It's the vote that will shift the majority. It's the difference between a conservative Supreme Court and a liberal supreme court.”
She explains how Daines brings common sense to Washington, D.C.
"He's been fantastic on foreign policy. He understands it's about holding countries accountable, not throwing out foreign aid to make them our friends."
Haley addressed other potential voter concerns. She believes Daines will help promote the environment, adding “the left side can’t say Republicans don’t promote the environment. Steve sponsored the largest piece of land conversation legislation in a generation. He understands the value of states like Montana. He understands what it means for the people.”
Great Falls marked her third stop of the day after visiting Hamilton and Kalispell.
Noticeably absent from today's rally is Steve Daines. The Senator flew back to D.C. this morning in anticipation of a few votes this week; including the one for the next Supreme Court justice. Haley says putting Daines and Gianforte in office means brining jobs to Montana and helping small businesses continue to battle through the crippling global pandemic.
"I've been really proud of what Steve Daines has done in Montana because he didn't just stay in Washington he came home, he's been fighting for Montanans to keep their health insurance if they've lost their job. He's partnered anyone who's lost their job with training programs to get another job and he's started a small business relief fund.
As for the Democratic candidates, both Governor Bullock and Mike Cooney spent some time in Great Falls over the weekend on their own voting tour. Later this week they'll rally in Butte.