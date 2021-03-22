Fort Benton looks at possible city skate park

GREAT FALLS- The Fort Benton community is rallying together in hopes of bringing Montana another skate park, this time in their community.
Organizer Chris Lonergan hosts his first community meeting after recent talk of bringing Fort Benton their own city skate park.
After speaking with his close friend Jeff Ament, who's played a huge role in building skate parks across Montana, they decided, this could be something great for the community.
"It’s great for the youth, outdoor activity, because you know there's not a lot to do around here. It’s a big inspiration skateboarding," said Lonergan.
Lonergan and Ament spoke with town Mayor Richard Morris about the possibility, and so far, they've received positive feedback.
This project is still in the early stages of development but Lonergan says their goal is to get the community on board and see what their next step is.
"Tonight we're just going to talk about raising money for donations, that’s the number one thing, and talking to our friends at the other parks. They’re going to give us the obstacles we may face. We’re going to call them on speakerphone during the meeting and just spark interest."
Lonergan says they will plan to schedule another meeting, this time with the city council.
Although there's still a long process to go, Lonergan says he's excited for this opportunity in his town.
"I’d be really excited for the community, it'd be a great thing for them a great thing."