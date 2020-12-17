FORT BENTON- During an investigation of what was discovered to be a stolen car, law enforcement found several stolen items, and now the Fort Benton Police Department (FBPD) is warning people to always lock their cars behind them.
Around 2:43 am Police Chief Jacques saw two suspicious cars driving that took off at high speeds after contact was made the FBPD says.
The officer was able to get one of the cars stopped and found it was stolen just a short time earlier in Fort Benton.
During an investigation, several stolen items were found on the suspect and in the car.
FBPD believes the suspect and other subjects had been checking unlocked cars in town and taking things from them.
An investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely according to the police department.
People are now being asked to check their cars, and if they notice anything missing or if they believe their car was tampered with, to call FBPD at 406-622-3332.
