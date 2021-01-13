Fort Benton takes on damages from high wind gusts

GREAT FALLS- High winds continue through Central Montana forcing some road closures.
Along with road closures, there were multiple tree accidents in Fort Benton that caused serious damage.
Residents in Fort Benton say houses and businesses have been destroyed by the strong winds.
One lady says she was able to move her car just in time before the disaster happened.
“My car was parked there and about two hours ago I got home and the tree was kind of creaking, and I thought oh I’m going to move my car", says Nalin Dana, resident of Fort Benton.
Many travelers were also faced with the road closure, with Highway 87 between Great Falls and Fort Benton, and I-15 Wolf Creek North to Dearborn being closed.
The past two days wind gust was reported to be around 45mph, but today the National Weather Service reports gust have reached up to 71mph in Great Falls.
Montana is known to be pretty windy from time to time, but Meteorologist Matthew Ludwig says seeing conditions like this are still uncommon.
“This is a pretty high-end event. It’s not unheard of for us to see winds this strong but it's not common”, says Ludwig.
National Weather Service says wind speed will begin to die down tonight.