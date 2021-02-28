GREAT FALLS - You’d normally go to your doctor’s office if you need a blood test, which detects health conditions like diabetes early on. However, one Fort Shaw woman says she’s bringing it to workplaces all across the Treasure State.
In her time running Rocky Mountain Biometrics (RMB), Founder Melanie Hinderager says she travels often to offices, banks and other sites, bringing blood draws to workers on the job.
She’d then send them to a lab, where they go tested for signs of illness, like cancer and heart issues.
“We’ve had one guy that needed to have triple bypass surgery about two days later [after his results came back],” said Hinderager. “I think it’s very important for [people] to know about their health and address their health concerns.”
She got the idea from coordinating similar services with out-of-state agencies during her time working in human resources at her last job, which often took months. “They would have to fly in… and they would bring one person on site to take everyone’s blood,” said Hinderager.
With RMB, she says she wants to make screenings as convenient as possible. ”A lot of times when we’re on site, people don’t want to take the time to go to their doctor appointments,” she said. “So I think it’s just really nice we come on site to them to take that burden out of the way.”
Hinderager says blood draws take roughly four minutes on site, with test results coming back within four-to-five business days.
You can call RMB at (406) 231-1803, email them at mhinderager@rmbiometrx.com or visit their official website to schedule an appointment a few weeks ahead of time.