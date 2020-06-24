GREAT FALLS - Four 0 Six Practice, LLC is offering sports physicals at zero cost Wednesday in Great Falls.
According Four 0 Six Practice's event page on Facebook, the offer lasts until 5 p.m.
To get a free sports physical, call 406-952-0061.
