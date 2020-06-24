Four 0 Six Family Practice, LLC
Photo courtesy of Four 0 Six Family Practice, LLC / Facebook

GREAT FALLS - Four 0 Six Practice, LLC is offering sports physicals at zero cost Wednesday in Great Falls.

According Four 0 Six Practice's event page on Facebook, the offer lasts until 5 p.m. 

To get a free sports physical, call 406-952-0061. 

