GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On July 10, you won't see some church members dressed in their Sunday best, as they are trading them in for a t-shirt and some work gloves to go out and serve the community.
Volunteering can offer vital help to non-profits and organizations in need.
Serve Day is an event where churches across the world go out into their local communities.
"It's really become one of our favorite days of the year because we love to get outside the walls of the church; serve our community, love our community," said Spenser Hart, the youth pastor for Victory Church.
This year, New City Church, Harvest Springs Community Church, Victory Church, and Antioch Church are flooding the community with helpings hands.
"We just believe people are valuable. So, we value people. We people that God values people, so we value people. So, if that really means what we say it means, that motivates us to action and we do something that actually makes a difference in people's lives," said Tucker Hibbs, the worship pastor for Harvest Springs Community Church.
They have 89 projects planned that include cleaning up parks, lawn maintenance, helping at the rescue mission, and so much more.
Just a few organizations benefiting from Serve Day are The Rescue Mission, Alliance for Youth, Royal Family Kids, the Business Improvement District, Great Falls Fire Rescue, the Maclean Cameron Animal Adoption Center, Toby's House and the Children's Museum.
All churches say their hope is this sparks something that lasts more than just one day.
"While this event is immensely important, our hope is that the emphasis is on every single person, the heart of every single person serving in serve day to continually serve and find needs in the community that they can help out," said David Sheasby, the worship pastor at Antioch Church.
As of July 7, there have been 1,023 people who have signed up for Serve Day in Great Falls.
"Serve Day is a great opportunity to simply invest in Great Falls. We love this city, it's fun to watch it develop and grow and there are all kinds of areas where Great Falls needs a little help, needs a helping hand and man, we got a lot of people who love this city enough to show it," said Nate Swanson, lead pastor at New City Church.
Organizations say these volunteers make a huge difference as it can help increase and intensify their mission.
For more information on Serve Day, you can visit New City, Harvest Springs, Antioch, or Victory Church's website.
They are holding a 'Serve Day Rally' at New City Church at 6:00 P.M. to prepare for Serve Day.
