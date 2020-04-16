Four first responders file lawsuit after being struck by a drunk driver back in October

GREAT FALLS- Three firefighters and one police officer were hit by a drunk driver back in October, and now, they have filed a civil lawsuit against a few local businesses and individual managers.
These responders are filing the lawsuit because the driver was over-served.
According to County Attorney Josh Racki, the driver, Scott Jenks, had a blood alcohol level significantly over the legal limit.
The lawsuit states that Scott Jenks consumed alcoholic beverages during his work shift at Kobe Seafood and Steak on October 18th around 11 PM.
According to the lawsuit, after that Jenks left to meet up with a friend at The Flamingo where he was served more alcoholic beverages while clearly being intoxicated.
The responders say that the defendants' act “contributed as a cause of the collision and the injuries arising therefrom.”
Luckily, all these men are healthy after receiving treatment from the emergency center.
As for Jenks, he was charged with three counts of negligent vehicular assault and one count of criminal endangerment.
Racki says he has been taken to Fort Benton jail and his bond is set at $100,000.