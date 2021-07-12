GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Four Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) firefighters were promoted Monday.
A release from GFFR says friends, family and coworkers celebrated the firefighters’ promotions at Fire Station 1.
Under the direction of Chief Jeremy Jones, each member recited the oath of office for their new respective ranks.
From GFFR’s release:
Tim Harris has been with the department since October of 1998. He was minted a new Lieutenant. His wife Holly pinned on his new gold badge.
Three additional GFFR members were promoted to the rank of engineer. They are Bryan Martinez and Steve Luwe who have both been with the department since October of 2015. Joseph (Adam) Jordan was also promoted to Engineer and he has been with the department since January of 2016.