Crews are getting ready to break ground on an irrigation renovation project on the Blackfeet Reservation that's decades in the making.
The Four Horns Dam has been serving the community since the early 1900's, and some of the equipment hasn't been updated since then. The irrigation system still serves as their main source of water today, traveling down many channels to the Blackfeet Irrigation System.
"That's some of the freshest water on Earth," says Gerald Lunack, Water Department Director for the Blackfeet Tribe.
He says erosion over the years made the underground dam less efficient. Safety of Dams officials also deemed it to be hazardous, so they launched and fully funded the $14 million reconstruction project that's set to begin in just a few weeks.
Lunack explains, this project means much more for the area, "The rebuilding of the Four Horns represents the first project and the first step of the Compact and Settlement Act and we're very excited about that."
The dam is giving Blackfeet nation economic hope during such uncertain times. They were awarded $472 million in federal money in a 2017 water settlement to allow more projects like these to happen.
"We expect to change the economic dynamics of our tribe, create jobs and what it's going to provide for future generations," said Lunack.
The irrigation dam with B.I.A. loops water from Badger Creek, going through the Four Horns Dam, serving as a staple in the community for many lifetimes.
"Agricultural benefit to basically maximize use of this dam on the Blackfeet Irrigation Project, more water for us."
Besides it's practical functions, the dam serves as a recreational haven for fishing and sightseeing, Lunack describes it's "multi-layered value."
His team plans to work as fast as they can this Fall. The project is expected to be complete sometime next year. He thanks the community, local leaders, and state legislatures for speaking up on their behalf; securing federal money to make necessary repairs so the tribe can continue growing in the future.
"Irrigation represents the future economic drivers of our community, it's something we're really growing into and will continue to grow into with projects like this."