GREAT FALLS - Montana State Elks Association’s president finished his term last night, as the group wrapped up its 2020 convention, with new officers and fresh ideas on serving communities across the Treasure State.
This time around, members met up at the Electric City’s Elks Lodge. While this particular lodge was built in the late 1960s, the national organization’s history covers over 150 years with a focus on charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity.
For Elks members, community is the number one priority. It all started with a group of actors in New York during the mid 19th century, after one of their members passed away.
“And they decided what is this family going to do? They’re going to be, you know, destitute without his income. So they passed the hat if you will,” said now Les Thario, MSEA’s now former president.
Since getting chartered in the early 1900s, that sense of charity continues on today across the state, with 26 lodges offering student scholarships, aid for rural fire departments and even youth basketball competitions.
“That’s just kind of a character builder for kids,” said Thario.
While COVID-19 limited the group’s annual convention this year, Thario says they do their best to continue discussions around helping local communities.
“That free flow exchange of ideas is really what drives our conventions and what we really lean towards,” Thario said to Montana Right Now.
Thario himself joined the Elks a decade ago after encouragement from his wife, who joined the organization before him.
“She said you’re going to come down and help on this certain project, and I said sure,” he explained.
Stepping down from his position as president last night after a three year term, he has something to say for his successor.
“Enjoy the moment, it goes by pretty fast… Once you start the giving of your time and effort it just kind of multiplies. It’s a really fulfilling thing,” said Thario.
You can learn more about the organization on a state and national level with its official websites.