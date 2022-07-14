GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Fraud scams are targeting members of Montana Credit Union.
People claiming to be from the Montana Credit Union (MCU) fraud department are reaching out to people by phone call or text message, stating they have noticed fraudulent charges on their debit card and offering to shut their card down for them.
They then ask for personal and financial information to “help” them shut the card down, and once they have that, they have all they need to conduct fraudulent transactions without the physical card present the credit union says.
The calls and texts reportedly come from a variety of phone numbers and short codes, and the scammers only have a phone number on hand.
“These scammers can seem trustworthy and are very persistent. Out of safety and concern for our members, we’d just like to remind people to never give out your personal and financial information to someone over the phone. If someone reaches out to ask you to verify your personal information or sensitive info like a debit card number, please do not give them this information and hang up right away. You are welcome to call us at (406) 727-2210 to check the validity of any phone call or text you receive that states to be from Montana Credit Union” stated Becky Timmons, Vice President of Marketing for MCU.
Timmons encouraged people to be safe and smart with the information they give out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.