GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society to offer free cat adoptions Friday and Saturday.
According to the Best Friends Animal Society, there is a growing shelter crisis across the country, so they're teaming up with networks around the nation to offer these free adoptions.
Adoptions include spay or neutering, current vaccinations and a microchip.
The shelter is encouraging those looking for their next fur-family member to adopt their next purrr-fect pet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.