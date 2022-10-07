ULM, Mont. - On Saturday, Oct. 8, There will be a free opportunity to learn the importance of story-telling by Lailani Upham, a Blackfeet Nation tribal member who specializes in indigenous stories an culture.
From 1pm-3pm at Buffalo Jump State Park visitor center, Upham will lead a discussion on Native American story-telling and how we as a society keep our stories alive.
The discussion may help answer and explore topics on connection and division among people, how stories aid in keeping those connections, and recognizing the story that everyone has to share in their lives and the relationships with the next generation that builds through them.
Park Ranger Clark Carlson- Thompson tells us that this event is a great opportunity to learn and participate in the community.
"It's a great chance for folks to get out on a Saturday afternoon, engage in some fun conversations with a variety of different folks, it will be here at the park so you can also come out and check our visitor center out, there are lots of exhibits here, we've got 7 miles of rail here in the park, we've got the visitor center area, we've got the upper area, prairie dog towns. There's lots to see, lots to do, people can come out and enjoy a full day here at the park," said Carlson-Thompson.
The program is funded and provided by Humanities Montana through grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
