GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Free ski helmets are being given away this Saturday at Showdown Montana.
The Benefis Emergency Department's Trauma Injury Prevention Program will once again be at Showdown from 9:00 am to noon on Jan. 7 to give away helmets to guests.
There will be 300 helmets of all sizes available on the third floor of the lodge, even for little skiers and riders.
Guests must be present to be fitted for, and take home, a helmet. Benefis team members will be helping fit helmets before each person takes one home.
