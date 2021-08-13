GREAT FALLS, Mont. - August 14, at 8:30 P.M. the Great Falls Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a free screening of the popular Disney movie, Raya and the Last Dragon.
"I love the park and the outdoors," said 9-year-old Izayah Wilson.
Wilson is ready for the movie and the parks and rec department says they're excited to bring back movies in the park after not having them.
"To be able to return to some of that shows how much of what we do means to the public," said Patty Rearden, deputy park and rec director.
"We're seeing a movie together and we get to have snacks and drinks and all that fun stuff," said Wilson.
Raya and the Last Dragon is a story of a warrior princess who must find the last fabled dragon to save her home from a plague.
"It's something fun to do that the whole family can do together," said Rearden.
And while COVID-19 is still in the community, this is a safe family event.
"Outdoors is the ultimate during this strange time we're leaving in. So it is outside and people are welcome to wear masks if they want. It's not required. You can sit as close to your friends or as far away from people you don't know as you like," said Rearden.
The movie will be shown north of the pond at Gibson park on a 32' inflatable screen.
They do plan on holding another "Movie in the Park" on September 4, but haven't released the title yet and plan to do so in the coming weeks.
The movie is made possible by the parks and recreation departments sponsors.
Platinum sponsors include: Mountain Title Company, Steel Etc and Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz, Jana Weaver with Dahlquist Realtors, and Century Gaming Technologies.
Gold Sponsors are: BioLife Plasma Services, PEAK Great Falls, Embark Credit Union and Pepsi.
For more information, call Park and Recreation, 406-771-1265 or Jonathan at the Snack Shack; 406-564-6620.