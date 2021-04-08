GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Giant Springs State Park and First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park are holding free scavenger hunts for Earth Week.
This year from April 18 to 24 individuals, groups and families can solve a mystery at Giant Springs State Park or travel through time at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park.
Both scavenger hunts are free and to start all you have to do is scan the QR code at the Giant Springs ranger station or the First Peoples visitor center. Paper copies are also available on request.
Each group’s completed scavenger hunt will be entered into a random drawing for prizes, and complete scavenger hunts at both parks for double the entries in the prize drawing.
The parks are open from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm each day. Admission to the parks for Montana residents is free. Non-residents pay $4 for walk-in entry or $6 per vehicle.