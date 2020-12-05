GREAT FALLS - In this year’s Polar Plunge you can’t go splashing downtown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but you can go freezin’ for a reason from the safety of your home as the event goes virtual for the first time.
All you have to do is register and create a fundraising page online, before sending pictures or videos of yourself getting cold in safe but fun ways.
Matt Stevens, a development director with Special Olympics Montana, tells Montana Right Now the possibilities are endless, including ice baths, super soaker battles and even snowball fights. Some even decided to showcase their creativity, he said.
“One of our teams in Great Falls did a Hawaiian theme, where they decked out in Hawaiian gear, played some hula music,” explained Stevens.
“It’s not hard, it’s very easy…. It was fun,” said Jamie Darko, an SOM athlete ambassador who sent the Hawaiian-themed submission.
For Stevens, seeing people enjoy themselves brings an unexplainable feeling. “Seeing the athletes and supporters having fun is what it’s all about for us,” he said.
There’s no need to get fancy if you don’t feel like it though. Your entries can be as simple as taking a cold shower. However, Stevens stresses the need for safety, asking people to keep away from frozen bodies of water and other possibly risky environments.
“We want people to keep it safe and just avoid being put in that situation where something bad could happen,” he said.
You can still register for virtual plunges happening in early 2021 if you live in any of the areas listed below:
Flathead Rez Plunge – Videos Due 1/3/2021
Southwestern MT Plunge – Videos Due 1/17/2021
Penguin Plunge – Videos Due 1/31/2021
President’s Plunge – Videos Due 2/7/2021
Sweetheart Passion Plunge – Videos Due 2/7/2021
All proceeds raised goes towards Special Olympics Montana and local SOM teams across the state.