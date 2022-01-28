BROWNING, Mont. - The freshman girl’s basketball game between Browning and Whitefish on Monday, Jan. 31 has been canceled.
Browning Public Schools Athletic Department says the Whitefish girl’s freshman team will not have enough players to field a team.
There are no plans to reschedule the game.
At this time the boy’s basketball game between Browning and Whitefish scheduled for Monday, Jan. 31 will be played in Whitefish at 4:15 pm.
