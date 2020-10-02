GREAT FALLS- Friday night’s Great Falls Americans versus Butte game has been moved to Great Falls.
Spectators are being limited to 250 people and tickets are on a first come first served basis sold at the door.
Masks are mandated for entry and all COVID-19 guidelines set by the Americans and Great Falls Iceplex are to be followed.
Doors will open at 6:45 pm, if there is a line at the door fans are asked to socially distance.
