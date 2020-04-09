GREAT FALLS- Skating rinks and movie theatres may be shut down but that didn’t stop one family from putting together a surprise celebration for their daughter’s birthday.
Today Kenzie Hall officially turns 13. To celebrate her special day, dozens of family and friends met at Skyline Park to throw her a surprise parade.
They drove down the street and dropped off some gifts, and based on Kenzies’ reaction, you can tell she was not expecting anything like this.
Kenzie is a 7th grader who attends North Middle School, and although it wasn’t the huge party she initially planned on having, her friends and family still made this day extra special.