Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 5 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...MEAGHER, CHOUTEAU, CASCADE AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AS TEMPERATURES DROP TONIGHT, WET AND SLUSHY ROADS WILL FREEZE OVER, RESULTING IN HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. PLEASE USE CAUTION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&