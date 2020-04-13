GREAT FALLS - While the coronavirus pandemic forced many eateries to temporarily close their doors, some are finding new ways to support themselves and the customers they serve. One place in particular continues to offer food and drinks through the city’s first-ever drive-through bar.
Johnny’s Bar and Casino has always had a drive-up window, one leftover from the building’s former days as a coffee shop. However, the bar legally couldn’t sell drinks through it until just a few weeks ago.
Bar Owner John Baroch said he’d always wanted to deliver alcohol through the window since he bought the building roughly a year and a half ago.
“There really wasn’t any drive-through liquor in town, so we thought it’d be a good opportunity for people,” said Baroch.
After occasionally asking around, he finally got his wish when the state introduced a few policy changes in March. The move allowed bars like Johnny’s to safely serve liquor to friendly and familiar faces from all around.
The switch was a process, according to Baroch, with Johnny’s closing for a day to shift things around indoors. All things considered, it wasn’t too tough of a transition, he said.
“It’s been a good move for us. Able to keep things working and bring in something,” Baroch explained.
In all her eight years of working as bartender at Johnny’s, Ally Teberg said she never expected to work during a pandemic of all times. However, she feels blessed for the opportunity.
“We only get a few hours, but those hours are essential to me. I’m just so thankful, just so thankful,” said Teberg.
As the bar continues whipping up drinks, Baroch said staff are taking safety precautions in additional cleaning, from wiping down counters and cups to spraying debit/credit cards and money during purchases. Plus, they’ll continue to check ID’s, and won’t sell drinks to anyone with underage passengers.
Johnny’s bar is open every day from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. if you plan on dropping by, just remember not to drink and drive.