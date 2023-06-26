GREAT FALLS, Mont. - From assisting pilots on missions, to coaching athletes on their lay-ups, Chance Carl is going above and beyond to serve his country and his community.
It doesn't matter if he's in the air or on the ground, he is June's Good Samaritan.
"I've been coaching Special Olympics for about two years now," said SrA Chance Carl, Flight Engineer at Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB).
Chance grew up playing sports and starting coaching basketball for Special Olympics Montana, with his love for the game and the athletes, it quickly turned into coaching track and field as well.
Chance says coaching helps instill a love for the game in their athletes.
"It's a lot about having fun and being a part of a team... I came into it with the mindset of a really competitive mindset and of we're going to come to practice, we're going to push each other really hard, and it's some of that," said Carl.
But it's also instilling a love for others.
"But it's also about kind of letting loose in ways and just being a part of a group that essentially just wants to see each other once a week," said Carl.
The leadership skills he's honed in on as a coach has also helped him in his job as a flight engineer.
"Chance is everything I think of a hero to be. I mean, he's in our military. He's an airman. He's awesome what he does protecting our country. But then he goes above and beyond and coaches basketball and track and field for Special Olympics and being such a role model. And in those kids, those Olympians eyes, those athletes to say this is somebody who cares about me. That's a true American hero in all respects. Chance is awesome," said Doug Day with the Advocates.
Chance initially didn't know about coaching opportunities, but says he's glad he's a coach and has a little advice for everyone.
"Even if it seems like it might be an extra thing on your plate that you don't want to pick up, pick it up. Because there's a lot of people out there that need someone to lead them, that don't have that in sports. And so you can definitely make a change in people's lives," said Carl.
"Good Samaritans are what make Montana Great.
