GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Turn your eyes to the sky for a Full Moon Star Party at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park.
From 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm on Sept. 10, the park is hosting a Full Moon Star Party with presentations by Lynn Powers, a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and president of the Southwest Montana Astronomical Society.
“With over 15 years of experience, she brings her love and knowledge of all things space-related to her astronomy outreach events,” the park wrote. “Lynn will discuss the Artemis 1 test launch, moon craters, and meteorites along with other topics. Southwest MT Astronomical Society member Steve Bell will also help visitors find and identify stars, and Don Fish, Blackfeet, will be sharing traditional moon stories.”
Those coming to the party are recommended to bring red light headlamps, lawn chairs and layered clothing as well as binoculars or a telescope if available.
In the event of clouds, rain or smoke the program will be moved indoors to the visitor center.
Cost is $5 per person over 16 years old, and non-resident vehicles also pay an $8 park entrance fee.
For more information, you can contact park ranger Alice Southworth at alice.southworth@mt.gov or (406) 866-2217.
