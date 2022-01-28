LEWISTOWN, Mont. - The organizers of a fundraiser for the town of Denton are celebrating after a successful event over the weekend.
The Lewistown News-Argus reports over $160,000 was donated to help residents and businesses that were devastated by the West Wind Fire.
“It was a devastating year and the generosity from everyone has given so much hope to so many people,” Josey Carter-Koke said in an update to the event’s Facebook page.
Anyone who attended the event is being asked to share photos from the weekend below Carter-Koke’s post on the Denton Fire Relief Fund Live Auction Event page here.
If you missed the fundraiser and would like to donate, a fund has been set up at the bank in Denton to receive monetary donations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.