Future scientist gather to show off new and improved projects

GREAT FALLS- Hundreds of students from central Montana presented their science projects at GFC-MSU all to showcase their knowledge on the national level.
This particular science fair has almost tripled in size in just two years.
What's most exciting about this is that none of these future scientists were forced to be there, but instead they all chose to be there.
"I like science because of chemical reactions... they seem really cool,” said Lorraine Casey, a 3rd grader at Sunnyside Elementary. “I can't wait to be in high school so that I can play with chemicals."
Lorraine created her very own 'storm-in-a-jar', which earned her a couple of awards.
While today's fair only highlights the Elementary school group, Thursday the middle and high schoolers get a chance to show off their projects and even earn a chance at some recognition on a bigger stage.
Top winners could be headed to the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in California, as well as the Broadcom Master national competition in D.C.