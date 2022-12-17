HELENA, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced two lottery drawings for a guided trophy bison hunt on the Blackfeet Reservation.
All hunters can enter the lottery and successful hunters can keep the bison’s head, hide and meat.
Winners must pay the Blackfeet Tribe $2,500 within one week of successful draw to secure the hunt.
The deadline for the first lottery drawing on Jan. 17 is midnight on Jan. 16, and the deadline for the second lottery drawing on Feb. 24 will be at midnight on Feb. 23.
Chances are $10 each, and hunters can purchase up to 20 chances.
For more information, contact the Blackfeet Fish and Game office at 406-338-7207.
To enter the drawing, go to: fwp.mt.gov/buyandapply.
