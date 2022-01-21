UPDATE JAN. 21 AT 12:25 PM:
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says the mountain lion killed outside of Great Falls is believed to be the same one seen in videos taken in town.
A combination of unique physical characteristics of the harvested mountain lion including an abnormally short tail and small ears along with its body size matched details seen on the recordings according to FWP.
Wardens with FWP and Great Falls police have received other reports of mountain lions, however, after searches for the animal no evidence has been found at this time.
“While it is not common, predators such as mountain lions and black bears are occasionally seen within or near city limits, and wardens ask the public to report such sightings,” FWP said.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A mountain lion was killed Thursday south of Great Falls and out of city limits, the Great Falls Police Department said in a Facebook post.
GFPD said the mountain lion was a sub-adult and was killed by a hunter with a license.
It is unclear if this is the same mountain lion that was spotted in numerous videos in Great Falls.
