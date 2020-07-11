SHELBY- Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have been at work cleaning spilled grain in remote grain bins.
FWP says two female and two yearlings have returned after being relocated a month ago, and are currently staying away from houses but have been accessing spilled grain at remote grain bins.
There has been no reported sightings of the bears, however, FWP is concerned the spills might cause bears to hop over to houses in the area.
Over 2,000 pounds of spilled grain was cleaned up, and residents were offered free conflict prevention, such as electric fence, propane cannons and scare devices.
FWP says the cleanup should help push the bears back to the river where they can find food easier.