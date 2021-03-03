CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. - Fishing by the pond is a great way to enjoy the outdoors across Montana, and a new project in Great Falls looks at making it more accessible for those living with disabilities.
Even with its own dock, low water can make fishing hard to reach at Wadsworth Pond. However, one group’s looking to change that thanks to grants from Montana’s Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ (FWP) Community Pond Program.
“[Wadsworth] is a really important community pond in Great Falls for angling,” Michelle McGree, the future fisheries coordinator for FWP’s Fisheries Division, said. She tells MRN that angling’s success has been poor in the area, despite fishing events there throughout the year.
“It’s limited by fresh water. It’s really had some water quality and water level concerns,” she said.
To tackle those worries, FWP’s Fishing Division gave over $40,000 for pipe improvements to the West Great Falls Flood Control & Drainage District (WGFFCDD) after they proposed the project.
“The (grant) applicants really wanted to improve the pipe structure that extends out into the Sun River,” McGree said.
This helps bring more water into Wadsworth on a yearly basis, raising its levels and making angling more accessible.
“People will be able to use a more functional dock that will extend out into the water in a way that you could fish from it,” McGree said. “There’s [also] a lot of shoreline access at Wadsworth pond, and so raising the water level would create deeper more accessible water closer to shore.”
As an important community pond for fishing activities, McGree says the change will also flush out some of the still water, and improve its overall quality.
“When you have water in a pond that’s not getting fresh input from anywhere else, it can have a variety of water quality issues which can be detrimental to a fishery,” McGree said.
It’s not clear when construction will start since MRN’s calls to WGFFCDD didn’t go through, but the group has up to three years to spend the money.
You can read more about similar upgrades going on across the Treasure State on FWP’s official website.