GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Park rangers and talented bird watchers came together Saturday as hundreds of different birds start flying north across Montana, inviting the public to see them in action.

“You never know what you’re gonna find,” said Beth Hill, a bird watcher who’s been a part of the Upper Missouri Breaks Audubon Society (UMBA) since the early 1980s.

With binoculars, scopes and cameras at the ready, birders like herself kept their eyes open for birds of all shapes and sizes in Giant Springs State Park.

“There are over 400 species of birds that can be found in Montana,” said Dave Hagengruber, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Park Region 4’s information and education manager. “Part of the fun about seeing some of these is knowing what they are, what species am I looking at and where are they coming from.”

Spotting birds in the trees can get tricky, but finding pellets, or bits of coughed up prey, can give them away. One pine tree in particular had more than a few on the dirt ground below, all likely belonging to owls perched high above.

For these guides, bird watching is just another way of exploring the outdoors and capturing new sides to Montana’s natural scene.

“You see muskrats, and beavers and deer, and you can see a lot of different things just here in Great Falls,” said Hill.

However, you don’t need overly expensive gear to try it out yourself. “I’d say entry level you’d want to look around the $100 area… If you go into a store, they usually know their binoculars, and you can get one that fits, that feels comfortable, the ergonomics work for you that you can focus easily and quickly,” Hill explained.

While written books come in handy for telling birds apart, hill tells Montana Right Now that phone apps like Merlin can help you track information with a few questions.

“What size bird did you see, and they’ll give you a couple of choices. What are the main colors, what was it doing?” Hill said, listing off some on the app.

If you want to give it a go without buying anything to start, you can borrow a pair of sanitized binoculars from the local park ranger on Sunday.