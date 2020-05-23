Udate- May, 24 2:27 pm:
Fish, Wildlife and Parks say a second bull elk was found dead in the immediate area of the first.
CLEVELAND- Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is asking for assistance in finding information on two bull elk that were shot and left to waste south of Cleveland near Peoples Creek Road.
FWP says Warden Haden Hussey received the call on May 22 and upon investigation, a second bull elk was found about 100 yards from the first, and it was determined the elk were shot, likely from the road, with a high-powered rifle sometime between the night of Tuesday, May 19 and the night of Thursday, May 21.
Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call warden Hussey directly at 406-942-2191 or call FWP’s 24-hour wildlife tip line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668).
Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for providing information that leads to a conviction.