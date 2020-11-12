GREAT FALLS- Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are looking for information regarding three buck deer poached west of Great Falls.
The three buck deer were shot and left on private land along Floweree Road between Fairfield and Simms west of Great Falls.
According to FWP, the deer, two whitetails and a mule deer, were shot and left the beginning part of the first week of November. The deer were shot several miles apart.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TIPMONT( 800-847-6668).
Information sought on three buck deer poached west of Great Falls Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking information on...Posted by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 4 on Thursday, November 12, 2020