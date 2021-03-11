GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is celebrating the month of March with a fun game - Musselshell River March Migration Madness - or FWP Fish Madness for short.
This is a way to get more people to learn about fish.
It's operating kind of like a popularity contest and there is no actual fish showdown. But eight species will be going head to head to compete for the FIN-al spot.
"This is an opportunity to engage both anglers and non-anglers. It doesn't really matter if you know anything about fish or not," said Zach Shattuck, native species coordinator, fisheries division for FWP.
Shattuck said it started a year ago after the pandemic hit and a popular March basketball tournament was canceled.
"This was a way to kind of fill a void of that annual event. We kind of slapped together some fish species throughout the Missouri River drainage at the time," said Shattuck.
This year, they decided to switch it up and focus on 8 fish in the Musselshell River.
"Some folks just kind of pick species by the way they look, they can read through some of the life history information we put together for each of the matchups and they can make a decision based on that, or they just have kind of a favorite maybe they've read about, heard about, or caught at one point or another," said Shattuck.
Each round will be voted on by you on social media and the winner is said to be showered in respect for their peers and may get a potential special gift from FWP.
"Just another fun way to kind of highlight some unique places in Montana as well as some unique fish," said Shattuck.
Brackets must be emailed to FWPFishMadness@mt.gov by midnight on March 11, 2021. You can also take a photo of your bracket and post it on social media using the hashtag #FWPFishMadness.
FWP reminds people if posting the bracket on social media, to have your post set to public so they are able to view it.
Click here for a copy of the bracket.