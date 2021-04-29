GREAT FALLS, Mont. - New information surrounding reports of a bear near Giant Springs State Park this week. Fish Wildlife and Parks representatives said they've found no evidence of a bear or carcass in the area of Morony Dam and Suplhur Springs. After an investigation, they believe it's safe to freely hike, walk, and sightsee.
They're reminding everyone it's unlikely, but always possible, to see a bear out on the trails. According to FWP, there's no history of bears in the park at all, likely because it's such a busy area.
"It's just a really good reminder that the potential right now exists to fin a bear. You could run into a bear anywhere in Region 4 here in Montana. The basic precautions of bear safety and bear awareness are things people should understand and follow as much as they possibly can," Dave Hagengruber, Information and Education Program Manager with Montana Fish, Wildlife, & Parks, Region 4 said.
Even these areas are far away from the fish hatchery and mail trails, about 5 miles further into the park. An official map from the state shows over the past 5-10 years, Grizzly bears have only been spotted in the western portion of Cascade County by Fort Shaw and Simms, not Great Falls.
"Our Fish Wildlife and Parks region 4 is really from the Continental Divide on the west side down to around Helena and White Sulphur Springs, Wolf Creek to White Sulphur Springs, and almost up towards Big Sandy, through Chester and up to the Canadian border so it's an extremely large area," Hagengruber said.
According to Hagengruber, a bear could follow the Missouri and Sun Rivers to travel closer to the Electric City, but they're not often found close to people.