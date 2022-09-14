HAVRE, Mont. - Dry and warm weather has prompted Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) to move to Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on their properties in Hill County.
FWP warns that current weather could increase the danger of human-caused wildfires.
Starting at 12:01 pm on Sept. 16, Hill County is joining Phillips County under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. Restrictions will be in place until further notice.
These restrictions ban campfires except where specifically exempted as well as prohibit smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, and in areas at least three feet in diameter that are cleared of all flammable materials.
People still may cook on an LP gas or propane stove that can be turned on and off.
Per FWP policy, no fires will be allowed, even in steel grates, at any fishing access site (FAS) or wildlife management areas (WMA) in Hill or Phillips County in Region 6.
Campfires, normally allowed, are prohibited at the following sites:
- Bear Paw FAS, Hill Co.
- Baily Reservoir FAS, Hill Co.
- Fresno Tailwater FAS, Hill Co.
- Cole Ponds FAS, Phillips Co.
- Bjornberg Bridge FAS, Phillips Co.
Open fires are already prohibited year-round at the following sites:
- Rookery WMA, Hill Co.
- Lost River WMA, Hill Co.
- Alkali Creek FAS, Phillips Co.
- Cree Crossing, Sleeping Buffalo, and Dodson Dam WMAs, Phillips Co
