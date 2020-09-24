Fish, Wildlife, and Park officials are making changes to the hunting season this year to make sure chronic wasting disease doesn’t spread around the treasure state.
This year FWP will not have transportation restriction zones or CWD management zones.
Which means hunters must properly dispose of their carcasses.
While, they do not need to be disposed of in the location they were hunted, they do need to be properly disposed of to prevent the spread of CWD.
Proper carcass disposal is critical to protecting Montana’s herds. Dumping carcasses is illegal and can spread diseases, like CWD.
This new requirement applies to all deer, elk, and moose carcasses wherever in Montana they are harvested by hunters.
FWP is continuing CWD surveillance in high priority areas in northwest, southwest, and eastern Montana.
While sample submissions are voluntary, hunters are strongly encouraged to submit a sample so FWP can keep track of CWD.
Submitting samples requires harvesting organs like the lymph nodes, spleen and brain.
Hunters can bring the carcasses to local FWP offices to have the organs harvested or you can harvest the samples at home.
While there haven't been any recent report, FWP says if you see an animal and believe it's sick, report it to your region's FWP office.
For more information click here.