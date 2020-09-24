Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113, 115, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...HILL AND BLAINE COUNTIES, CHOUTEAU AND FERGUS COUNTIES, CENTRAL AND EASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK NATIONAL FOREST AREAS AND HELENA AND TOWNSEND RANGER DISTRICTS OF THE HELENA NATIONAL FOREST. * WINDS...WEST 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH. * HUMIDITY: 20 TO 30 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...STRONG WEST WINDS WILL CONTINUE INTO EARLY THIS AFTERNOON BEHIND A PACIFIC COLD FRONT. THE LOWEST HUMIDITY WILL OCCUR ACROSS LOWER ELEVATION GRASSLAND AREAS WHERE VEGETATION IS DRIEST AND COULD CONTRIBUTE TO RAPID SPREAD IF A FIRE DEVELOPS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. && MOLDAN

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH ARE OCCURRING. * WHERE...JUDITH BASIN, BLAINE, HILL, CASCADE, CHOUTEAU AND FERGUS. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. A FEW LOCAL POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES OR THOSE PULLING TRAILERS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...STRONG WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS COULD LEAD TO AREAS OF BLOW DUST OVER THE PLAINS, WHICH COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. && MOLDAN